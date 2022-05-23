George Kittle believes Deebo Samuel will remain with 49ers | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson is joined by San Francisco’s star tight end. Kittle shares his thoughts on 49ers disgruntled All-Pro wide receiver. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I'm sure, you know, you've done the rounds today.

GEORGE KITTLE: Yeah.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I'm sure you've been asked about Deebo plenty. Is he going to be on the field? Like I think that's just the anxiety when you look at the fan base and how they're reacting to things, I think everybody just wants to know like, hey, is this going to get worked out? And will he be on the field? You're boys with him, you know, your best guess, do you think he's going to be out there?

GEORGE KITTLE: Yeah. Oh, my best guess, I mean, I think Deebo is going to be a Niner. I do. You know, guys, contract stuff is tough, right? Like my contract experience is in the middle of COVID. I couldn't hold out for [INAUDIBLE] because they got canceled. I definitely would have. I know like the trade things there.

Guys go through it. I don't judge you. Whatever you want to do, do it. Whatever you think is in your best interest, do it.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Right.

GEORGE KITTLE: If Deebo wants to be a Niner and play here forever or as long as his contract allows him, I'd love it. If he doesn't want to play here, I wish him the best of luck wherever he goes because a hell of a football player and he's a good dude. So, you know, we're here. And we're practicing. Guys are working out.

He's not a distraction at all. Like we're all like, hey, Deebo, do what you need to do. And then if you come back, we'd love to have you. And it is what it is. It's the business.

CHARLES ROBINSON: It's hard though from that offense. You know, you and Deebo are such instrumental pieces of that offense. So I'm on the AP voting panel for like all-pro. And so when I call NFC West, you are the two guys where, any opposing teams will look when you start defensively, we start scheming, these are the two guys we start with. And then when they start talking about Deebo, it's just the multitude of different things he can do inside that offense that make it so difficult.

They don't know, you know, particularly individually, how they can scheme up against him. I mean, to not have him there, obviously, I know you wish the guy his best and, you know, everybody's got to secure the bag and I'm all for that 100%, there's no question though. That would be a really, really difficult piece to replace in that offense.

GEORGE KITTLE: Oh yeah, you're not wrong at all. I don't want to replace Deebo. I want Deebo on my team. The only, like the only thing that with Deebo leaving that would come [INAUDIBLE] currently would be like two first round picks, which, hey, two first round picks would be really nice as well. But like Deebo is Deebo.

Every time you put the ball in his hands, it's a potential touchdown. And there's not a lot of guys in the league like that. There's a handful. So when you have a guy that's that explosive, that is that dynamic, that can do that much, that can play that long, you know, those are guys you want to sign to a contract. You know, those are guys that you want to be a part of the team. That's who you want is the foundation of your team and your offense.

And so, yeah, I mean, Deebo is a fantastic football player. He was first team All-Pro for a reason. He was in the Pro Bowl for a reason. He's a monster for a reason.

So like he's going to get paid what he deserves. I hope he does. But like I said, you know, it's his career. So if he wants to play to be a 49er, he'll be a 49er. If he doesn't, he won't.

Contracts are tough. Negotiations are tough. You know, I've been through it. So whatever he wants to do, whatever is best for him and his family, you know, we all have his back.