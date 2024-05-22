Geno Smith snubbed from PFF’s top 30 players over 30 list

Feeding off perceived disrespect has become a way of life for the Seattle Seahawks. While it’s part of any professional athlete’s toolbox, this franchise seems to have drawn more than their fair share of competitors who seem to thrive off of it. From Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin in the past to Byron Murphy II today, there have certainly a been a lot of them.

One of the most underrated is Geno Smith, who went from being a punchline backup to one of the better starters in the league over the last two seasons. Even still, Smith is not getting his due and proper. The latest slight is Smith being left off the Pro Football Focus list of the top 30 players in the NFL over 30 years old.

At the top of PFF’s list are slam-dunk cases like 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who are all legitimate superstars. Others like George Kittle, Matt Stafford and Bobby Wagner are also very worthy cases further down the list. However, to leave Geno Smith off of this list entirely seems like an oversight.

At the very least, Smith should have made the cut over the guards who occupy two of the last three spots at the bottom of the list. Joel Bitonio of the Browns and Joe Thuney from the Chiefs are both superb linemen but it’s no knock on them to say that Smith offers far, far, far more value to his team than they do – or any guard in the NFL for that matter.

More bulletin board material.

