Geno Smith posts fastest time for the Seahawks in 2024 offseason

There are several far superior athletes on the roster, but Geno Smith’s competitive fire continues to set the pace for the Seattle Seahawks heading towards the 2024 season.

Yesterday Smith shared a photo of a chart at the team facility which shows the fastest speeds players have clocked so far this offseason. Smith was at the top of the list, checking in at 21.67 miles per hour – just edging out third-year cornerback Riq Woolen for the crown.

It’s always a good thing when your quarterback is the best athlete on your roster – but what really matters is that they have what Smith displayed here – the will to win. In no world is Smith actually faster than Woolen or Devon Witherspoon or any number of the skill players on this list, but as we saw in the fourth quarter over and over again this past season Smith has another gear that he can reach as a competitor that most at this level don’t.

Our best guess is that 2024 will be Smith’s last year as a starter, even though he has another year on his contract. However, we’re also learning that you really can’t count him out. As a bridge quarterback Smith shouldn’t have lasted as QB1 as long as he has. Only through sheer willpower has he managed to hang onto that job.

Smith will never be as popular as Russell Wilson or Matt Hasselbeck were at their peak, but I think we’re going to look back on this Geno Smith era much more fondly than the average fan believes.

