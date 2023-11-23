Geno Smith likely to play in 49ers-Seahawks clash on Thanksgiving

Geno Smith likely to play in 49ers-Seahawks clash on Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SEATTLE — The 49ers’ two starting offensive guards head into an important Thanksgiving night game listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks do not expect starting running back Kenneth Walker to be available, but quarterback Geno Smith should be in the starting lineup, per coach Pete Carroll.

Smith sustained a hit to his right triceps in the second half of the Seahawks’ Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Smith had to exit the game for three possessions with backup Drew Lock taking over. Smith returned for the final drive of the game.

“(Smith) did quite well today,” Carroll said Wednesday during his media availability. “We rested him for most of the week. In terms of throwing, he did very well today.”

When asked if Smith is playing Thursday night against the 49ers, Carroll answered, “I’m kind of thinking he is, yeah.”

Walker, who leads the Seahawks with 613 yards and six touchdowns rushing, is listed as doubtful with an oblique injury.

The 49ers have some uncertainty along the offensive line. Left guard Aaron Banks made good progress and could return to the starting lineup after missing two games with turf toe — a hyperextended big toe.

But right guard Spencer Burford sustained a knee injury that has his availability for Thursday night in question. Veteran Jon Feliciano, who started in place of Banks, can start at either of the team’s guard positions.

Banks and Burford are both listed as questionable.

The 49ers’ options, in addition to Feliciano, are Corey Luciano, Jesse Davis, Ilm Manning and Henry Byrd. Also, the 49ers signed four-year veteran Ben Bartch off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad this week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said it is unlikely the 49ers would turn to Bartch on such short notice.

“There's an outside chance,” he said. “Being a short week, we'll most likely go a different direction, but we’ve got a lot of moving parts with that.”

The 49ers also listed defensive end Robert Beal (hamstring) and cornerback Samuel Womack (knee) as questionable. Both players went through their third week of practices without any restrictions.

Neither player is currently on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. Beal and Womack remain on injured reserve.

49ers injury report

Questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe)

DE Robert Beal (hamstring)

G Spencer Burford (knee)

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Seahawks injury report

Out

S Jerrick Reed (knee)

Doubtful

RB Kenneth Walker (oblique)

WR Dareke Young (abdomen)

Questionable

T Abraham Lucas (knee)

QB Geno Smith (right elbow)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast