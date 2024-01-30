Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Nick Bellore named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

The Seahawks have three more Pro Bowlers.

The team announced that quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf, and special teamer Nick Bellore will take part in this week's activities in Orlando. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Mike Evans, and Lions special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin all pulled out due to injuries.

Smith is a Pro Bowler for the second straight year while Metcalf and Bellore were both selected for the NFC roster in 2020. There was no actual Pro Bowl game or other activities that year due to COVID, however.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and safety Julian Love were the Seahawks' original Pro Bowl selections this season. They remain set to participate this week.