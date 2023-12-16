Geno Smith, Devon Witherspoon listed as questionable for Monday night

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was noncommittal on Friday about his availability for Monday night's game against the Eagles and the team's final injury report left the question open as well.

Smith has been listed as questionable due to the groin injury that kept him out of Seattle's Week 14 loss to the 49ers and head coach Pete Carroll called him a game-time decision. Smith has been able to practice as a limited participant this week.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not practice this week because of a hip injury, but he also got a questionable tag.

Safety Jamal Adams (knee), linebacker Nick Bellore (knee), and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) round out the group of questionable players for Seattle.