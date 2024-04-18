Advertisement

Geneseo tops Alleman, 2-1

Nick Couzin
Geneseo tops Alleman, 2-1

Geneseo girls soccer wins at home over Alleman, 2-1.

Lily Taylor and Katlyn Seaman scored the goals for the Maple Leafs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.