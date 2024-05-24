GC Softball: Frost's Taylor Souder named 14-2A Pitcher of the Year

May 24—FROST — Frost's Taylor Souder was named the District 14-2A Pitcher of the Year and Brynna Banks, who plays everything at Frost, earned 14-2A First-Team honors to lead the Lady Polar Bears' post-season honors.

Breelyn Dyer made the Second-Team as a catcher and three players were put on the Honorable Mention List: Madison Florence, Analy Salas and Mayson Souder.

Frost had a long list of players who earned All-District All-Academic Honors:

Elizabeth Meskimen, Carmela Salazar, Breelyn Dyer, Payton Hailey,

Maddison Florence, Mayson Souder, Madelyn Shaw, Joana Salas, Brooklyn Tidwell, Addison Reed, Brynna Banks, Heidee Hearn and Analy Salas all were named to the All-Academic Team.