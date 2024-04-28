GB top Europeans medal table with eight golds

Tom George and Ollie Wynne-Griffith won silver in 2023 [Getty Images]

Great Britain won four golds and a silver on the final day to finish top of the medal table at the European Rowing Championships in Hungary.

There was gold in the PR3 mixed coxed four for Joshua O'Brien, Giedre Rakaukaite, Edward Fuller and Erin Kennedy, who finished well clear of France in second.

That was followed by victory in the 1,000m men's four final, as Great Britain won European gold for the third year in a row - beating rivals Italy by a length.

Tom George and Ollie Wynne-Griffith held off a late charge from Romania's Florin Arteni and Florin Lehaci to win gold in the men's pair, having claimed silver in 2023.

There was a third para-rowing gold medal of the weekend as Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson came out on top in the mixed double sculls.

In the final event of the day, Great Britain won silver in the women's eight 2,000m final.

It came after a successful first day of finals for Great Britain on Saturday, when they claimed four golds and one bronze.

Sunday's efforts meant Great Britain finished with eight golds, one silver and one bronze overall to top the standings.