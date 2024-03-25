Gators impress recently offered South Florida defensive lineman

Miami Central defensive lineman Floyd Boucard was in Gainesville on Friday as part of a bus tour for prospects, according to Swamp247.

It was Boucard’s first trip to Florida, and he left the Swamp much higher on the Gators than he expected.

“Going to Florida, it was amazing,” Boucard said. “I didn’t think I was going to like the campus like that, but as soon as I stepped on campus I feel in love with it.”

Boucard added that he hopes to return to Florida for another spring visit and an official visit. He only spent around 24 hours in Gainesville and wants to see more of what the university has to offer.

Friday also presented Boucard an opportunity to meet the Florida coach in charge of his recruitment, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. The Gators offered Boucard just few weeks back, so this was a major step in the growing relationship between the two parties.

Boucard also visited Florida State during the bus tour, and he’s local to Miami. The Hurricanes have already hosted him three times this spring making them the early favorite. Florida made a strong impression, though, and is climbing the ranks.

Both Rivals.com and On3 have Boucard listed as a three-star recruit, while 247Sports and ESPN have yet to evaluate him. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 663 overall and No. 57 among defensive linemen in the class of 2025.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire