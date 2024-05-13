Gators to host 4-star transfer portal wide receiver this week

Florida football is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a pair of top players in the 2024 transfer portal, including former Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijhah Badger.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound pass-catcher is scheduled to stop in Gainesville starting on Monday night but the timer on his OV will not start until Tuesday morning. The Gators could use a little help in the wide receiver room so this visit could be a key moment in the program’s offseason.

During Badger’s four years in Tempe, the Sacramento, California, native hauled in 142 catches for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns, with another three TDs added on the ground on top of 111 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Badger stood out for the Sun Devils in 2022, when he played in 12 games accounting for 70 and 866 yards along with seven scores.

His 25 missed tackles forced were tops among Pac-12 receivers and second among all FBS receivers during the 2023 regular season; he also had 24 explosive receptions (15-plus yards) on the season, good for 23rd among FBS receivers in the regular season and third in the Pac-12.

Recruiting Summary

Badger is a four-star transfer portal prospect according to 247Sports, ranking No. 184 overall and No. 36 at his position.

As a prep recruit in the 2020 cycle, he was also a four-star prospect according to both 247Sports and On3. The former ranked him at No. 182 overall and No. 6 at the athlete position while the latter placed him at No. 121 overall and No. 23 at wide receiver.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire