Gators earn handful of votes in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Week 15 update

Florida basketball only played one game this past week instead of the usual two, but it made it count with an 81-65 drubbing of the Auburn Tigers in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. It was a big one for Todd Golden, who triumphed over his mentor for a Quadrant 1 win.

As a result, the Gators finally got some recognition again in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 15, which saw the Orange and Blue land eight votes. Florida had previously gone four weeks since last earning any votes, receiving a pair in the Week 11 update released on Jan. 15.

Around the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked No. 11, followed by the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 12), Auburn (No. 13), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 15) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 20). The Texas A&M Aggies also earned nine votes.

Next up for the Gators are the LSU Tigers, who come to Gainesville to take on Florida inside the O’Connell Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 22-2 792 (24) – 2 Purdue 22-2 776 (8) – 3 Houston 21-3 722 +2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 +3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 +2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 +2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 +4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 +9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 – 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 +1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 +2 17 BYU 17-6 202 +2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 St Mary’s 20-6 185 +7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 +10 23 Virginia 19-5 109 +7 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 +3 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico

Others Receiving Votes

Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1

