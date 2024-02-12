Gators earn handful of votes in USA TODAY Coaches Poll Week 15 update
Florida basketball only played one game this past week instead of the usual two, but it made it count with an 81-65 drubbing of the Auburn Tigers in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon. It was a big one for Todd Golden, who triumphed over his mentor for a Quadrant 1 win.
As a result, the Gators finally got some recognition again in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 15, which saw the Orange and Blue land eight votes. Florida had previously gone four weeks since last earning any votes, receiving a pair in the Week 11 update released on Jan. 15.
Around the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers are ranked No. 11, followed by the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 12), Auburn (No. 13), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 15) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 20). The Texas A&M Aggies also earned nine votes.
Next up for the Gators are the LSU Tigers, who come to Gainesville to take on Florida inside the O’Connell Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
22-2
792 (24)
–
2
Purdue
22-2
776 (8)
–
3
Houston
21-3
722
+2
4
Marquette
18-5
647
+3
5
19-5
643
-2
6
Arizona
19-5
642
+2
7
Kansas
19-5
635
-3
8
18-5
529
+2
9
17-6
524
-3
10
Iowa State
18-5
510
+4
11
South Carolina
21-3
475
+9
12
19-5
421
-1
13
Baylor
17-6
402
–
14
Illinois
17-6
356
-2
15
17-7
337
+1
16
Creighton
17-7
242
+2
17
BYU
17-6
202
+2
18
Dayton
19-4
195
-1
19
St Mary’s
20-6
185
+7
20
16-7
136
-5
21
16-8
117
-12
21
18-6
117
+10
23
Virginia
19-5
109
+7
24
Indiana State
22-3
106
+3
25
Colorado State
19-5
96
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Utah State; No. 22 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Texas Tech; No. 24 San Diego State; No. 25 New Mexico
Others Receiving Votes
Utah State 94; Texas Tech 89; Florida Atlantic 63; Clemson 38; Gonzaga 35; San Diego State 34; Nevada 27; TCU 20; Washington State 18; Grand Canyon 13; Texas A&M 9; New Mexico 8; Florida 8; Northwestern 6; South Florida 5; Wake Forest 4; VCU 4; Michigan State 4; James Madison 3; Richmond 1; App State 1
