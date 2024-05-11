Gators’ bats stay hot, even up weekend series with Kentucky Wildcats

There is an old adage that states that one does not get mad, they simply get even. Florida baseball took that to heart on Saturday with a 10-1 rout of the visiting Kentucky Wildcats inside Condron Family Ballpark to tie the series at one apiece.

A day after the Gators surrendered an early lead and came up short in a 12-11 loss in extra innings, the offense remained hot putting up another double-digit effort on the scoreboard. The biggest difference in Game 2 was the performance on the mound for the home team.

Liam Peterson earned his first career quality start with the Orange and Blue thanks to a stellar six innings of work in which he allowed just one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Ryan Slater took over in the seventh and earned the save with three scoreless and hitless innings, notching a strikeout along the way.

Cade Kurland went 2-for-5 and Luke Heyman went 2-for-4, both chipping in two hits, two runs and three RBI apiece. Dale Thomas continued his impressive weekend going 2-for-3, adding one double, one RBI, one run and one walk to the offensive onslaught.

The Orange and Blue also continued its stretch of 130 consecutive games with at least one run scored — the third-longest in program history dating back to May 27, 2022. And speaking of streaks, Jac Caglianone extended his on-base streak to 36 games and hitting streak to 29 in a row with a double and a four intentional walks.

The rubber match between the two teams will take place on Sunday, May 12, in Gainesville with the first pitch scheduled for noon ET. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire