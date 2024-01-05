Gators to get 2025 blue-chip QB on campus for junior day

The 2024 college football recruiting cycle still has some loose ends to tie up, but otherwise, the class has ostensibly taken form. With all of that all but wrapped up, Billy Napier and Co. can begin looking forward to 2025.

Among the many that Florida football has a keen eye on is four-star quarterback Antwann Hill out of Robins (Georgia) Houston County. The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound passer will be in Gainesville for the program’s junior day event on Jan. 13, according to Swamp247.

The coveted play-caller has visited the Swamp in the past, including a stop to see the Gators upset the Tennessee Volunteers in mid-September.

“They had an electric atmosphere out there. That’s one thing about Florida fans, they’re always going to bring the energy,” Hill noted following the game.

“A performance like this means the program is just headed back in the right direction with a big win over the Vols. They came out had a great game plan and executed it at a very high level.”

While it is still fairly early in the young student-athlete’s recruitment, there has not been a shortage of suitors. Hill is also eyeing visits with the LSU Tigers as well as the Louisville Cardinals.

“He’s wide open right now,” his father Antwann Sr. said. “Anyone has a shot. We haven’t ruled anybody out.”

The elder Hill also mentioned the Colorado Buffaloes, Memphis Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

Hill is ranked No. 66 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 76 and 6, respectively.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire