- OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson on Knicks' grueling first-round matchup against Joel Embiid and 76ersOG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson react to Knicks advancing past 76ers in tough first round matchup. Anunoby and Robinson agreed the Joel Embiid led Sixers were way better than most No. 7 seeds.3:22Now PlayingPaused
- Maxey with ‘tremendous' finger-roll over Knicks' Josh HartTyrese Maxey with 'tremendous' finger-roll over Knicks' Josh Hart<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/maxey-with-tremendous-finger-roll-over-knicks-josh-hart/582130/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Maxey with ‘tremendous' finger-roll over Knicks' Josh Hart</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>0:51Now PlayingPaused
- WATCH: Eloy Jiménez drives in Tommy Pham for 1-0 White Sox leadWhite Sox' Eloy Jiménez hits an RBI single for a 1-0 lead vs. the Twins<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/chicago-highlights/watch-eloy-jimenez-drives-in-tommy-pham-for-1-0-white-sox-lead/559029/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WATCH: Eloy Jiménez drives in Tommy Pham for 1-0 White Sox lead</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:37Now PlayingPaused
Gasaway receives the 150th Kentucky Derby trophy
Mystik Dan owner Lance Gasaway reflects on his group's huge win at the 150th Kentucky Derby, explaining what the win at Churchill Downs means to him.