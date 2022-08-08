Gary Player accuses son of selling his memorabilia without permission

Gary Player of South Africa acknowledges the crowd from the first tee during the Celebration of Champions prior to The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 11, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland - GETTY IMAGES

Gary Player has become embroiled in an extraordinary feud with his estranged son, accusing him of selling the nine-time major winner's golfing memorabilia without permission.

Marc Player was his father's manager before they fell out and the relationship has soured even further after Player Senior took to social media to allege that a number of treasured items, including trophies, were being sold off against his wishes.

"I would like to draw the public's attention to the fact that several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that form part of my legacy have been put up for sale by my son and ex-manager, Marc," said the 86-year-old South African. "These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have placed no items for sale - whether by auction or otherwise."

Player's stellar career saw him win from the late 1950s up to the late 1970s the Open on three occasions and the Masters the same number of times. He also triumphed twice in the PGA Championship and secured the US Open. In doing so he became the only non-American to win all four majors in a career, known as the Grand Slam.

Player, who was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame in 1974. is also a renowned golf course architect and his Player Group runs The Player Foundation which promotes education for underprivileged children around the world. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year by former United States President Donald Trump.

Player has had trophies put on sale before without his permission. Four trophies from all four majors were listed on the Golden Age Auctions website in 2020. They eventually sold for just under £450,000.

And controversy followed the Player family last last year's Masters when another of his sons, Wayne, was criticised for promoting golf balls in an "ambush marketing stunt" on TV as Augusta paid tribute to golf legend Lee Elder and was then banned from the course for life.

Marc Player was approached for comment.