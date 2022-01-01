Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave may be out, but OSU gets big play from WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

When Ohio State star receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave decided to opt out of the Rose Bowl, coach Ryan Day said his younger group of star receivers would get opportunities to "step up."

And on the first Ohio State touchdown, with the Buckeyes trailing 14-0, a pair did.

Former five-star recruit Emeka Egbuka hauled in a long catch down the sideline and former four-star recruit Marvin Harrison Jr. cut the Utes' lead in half with a 25-yard touchdown catch.

Harrison, a true freshman from Philadelphia who enrolled at Ohio State last January, entered the game with just five catches for 68 yards on the season.

C.J. Stroud dropped a dime to Marvin Harrison Jr. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/j6uxSJljfU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

Yes, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison

Marvin Harrison Sr. was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016 following a 13-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts where he teamed with Peyton Manning. He won a Super Bowl and and was a three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Harrison Sr. caught 1,102 passes for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns.

Harrison retired in 2008.

How Ohio State made the Rose Bowl: The 2021 schedule

Sept. 2: Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31

Sept. 11: Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Sept. 18: Ohio State 41, Tulsa 20

Sept. 25: Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Oct. 2: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Oct. 9: Ohio State 66, Maryland 17

Oct. 23: Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

Oct. 30: Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Nov. 6: Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Nov. 13: Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

Nov. 20: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Nov. 27: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Jan. 1: Ohio State vs. Utah, Rose Bowl

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Here is what next season looks like for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 3 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State, Sept. 10 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Toledo, Sept. 17 in Columbus

Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Sept. 24 in East Lansing

Penn State vs. Ohio State, Oct. 1 in State College, Pa.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Oct. 8 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Iowa, Oct. 15 in Columbus

Ohio State vs. Indiana, Oct. 29 in Columbus

Northwestern vs. Ohio State, Nov. 5 in Evanston, Ill.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 12 in Columbus

Maryland vs. Ohio State, Nov. 19 in College Park, Md.

Ohio State vs. Michigan, Nov. 26 in Columbus

