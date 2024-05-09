Gardner returns to Florida

May 8—GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mt. Juliet High graduate Susie Gardner is retracing her steps in her college coaching career, returning to Florida as an assistant coach.

Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the return of Gardner to her coaching staff prior to the start of the 2024-25 season following a 14-year stint as head coach at Mercer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susie Gardner back to Gainesville," Finley said in a release. "Susie has made a great impact on the game of basketball. She is a well-respected leader, tremendous teacher and person of great character. With over 30 years of experience, Coach Gardner knows what it takes to deliver excellence both on and off the court. It's time for Coach Gardner to put her Orange & Blue back on and we couldn't be more excited!"

Gardner comes to Florida with an extensive coaching resume, beginning with her time at San Diego State University from 1992-95. While Gardner was with the Aztecs the program saw three-consecutive WAC tournament championships, along with three NCAA tournament appearances. The Aztecs also won back to back WAC regular season championship titles in 1994 and 1995.

After departing from SDSU, Gardner took her first Division I Head Coaching position in 1996 at Austin Peay State University. Gardner saw a successful seven-season run and recorded an impressive 112-93 record. Under her leadership, the Lady Govs went on a three-year Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship run (2001-2003). The Lady Govs also secured three consecutive NCAA post-season opportunities. Gardner also led her team to the 2003 OVC regular season title. That same year, Gardner was named as the OVC "Coach of the Year". Two of her assistant coaches were her fellow MJHS graduate Amanda Butler (her future boss at Florida) and Lebanon's Rochone Dilligard.

Following her exit from Austin Peay in 2003, Gardner moved to the SEC and became the head coach at the University of Arkansas. In her four seasons with the Razorbacks (2003-2007) Gardner led them to their best start in school history going 15-1 in 2007 and a top 20 ranking. Gardner also led the Razorbacks to the WNIT Tournament and produced Arkansas' first SEC player of the year in Shameka Christon.

Gardner is no stranger to the Swamp, as she spent three seasons (2007-10) as an assistant coach under former Butler. Her three-year run as a Gator followed her time in Fayetteville, remaining in the SEC. While Gardner was on staff, Florida advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and appeared in the WNIT Tournament in 2008 and 2010. Including her time at Arkansas, Gardner was able to spend seven seasons in the SEC.

She was then named head coach at Mercer University in 2010. Under her leadership, the Bears saw seven postseason tournaments, three NCAA Women's Basketball Tournaments, two WNIT appearances and two WBIT appearances.

Gardner led the Bears to a historic season during 2017-2018, where Mercer had its first 30-win season in program history and went undefeated in regular season play. The Bears also secured the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles that year.

The 2018-2019 season was another historic season for Mercer, as they claimed their second consecutive undefeated season, going 14-0 in regular season play and 25-8 to finish out post action. For the second season, Gardner clinched the Southern Conference regular season and tournament titles. Gardner was then named Coach of the Year and two of her players were tabbed Player of the Year.

Overall, Gardner spent 14 years at Mercer where she garnered a 247-189 overall record making her the all-time winningest coach in Mercer program history.

At the collegiate level, Gardner career began at Georgia where she was a graduate assistant after a successful basketball career under Andy Landers. Gardner led her team to the NCAA Final Four in 1983 and 1985. Alongside legendary Georgia players Teresa Edwards, Janet Harris, and Katrina McClain the Bulldogs won the SEC title in 1983,1984, and 1986. Gardner was also a member of the USA's Select Team that competed in Canada.

Gardner graduated from the University of Georgia in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science. She later earned a master's degree in Education as a Bulldog in 1998.

Gardner graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1982 after becoming one of the Bearettes' first stars of the 5-on-5 era of girls' high school basketball. She led MJ to the state finals in 1981 and the semifinals in '82 where the Bearettes lost to Lebanon.