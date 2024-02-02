Gardner Minshew: I'd love to settle down and find somewhere to call home

Quarterback Gardner Minshew wound up in the Pro Bowl this week and he's the first Colts quarterback to make it there since Andrew Luck, but he may be moving on this offseason.

The Colts signed Minshew to a one-year deal last offseason and he became the team's starter after Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder surgery. The Colts went 7-6 with Minshew as a starter and they came close to a Week 18 win that would have made them division champions, but Richardson was a first-round pick last year so Minshew will either be returning as a backup or moving on.

Minshew said on Friday that he has no idea how things are going to play out this offseason, but that he wouldn't mind a long stay somewhere after bouncing from Jacksonville to Philadelphia and Indianapolis over the last four years.

"I'm a ramblin' man, a little bit in my soul, but, man, love to settle down and find somewhere to call home, but until we get there we're gonna keep on rollin'," Minshew said, via NFL.com.

A guaranteed starting job might not be in Minshew's future, but he could get a chance at competing for a job that wouldn't be on the table with the Colts. That's one of many questions around the league that will have to wait until March for an answer.