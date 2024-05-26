- Game Recap: Aces 89, Mercury 80Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.2:03Now PlayingPaused
Jaylen Brown: Jrue Holiday is 'the reason we won' Game 1
Jaylen Brown praises Jrue Holiday for his "special" Game 1 performance vs. Indiana
Eddie House on Tatum in Game 1: "He showed up at the right time."
Eddie House is defending Jayson Tatum after the hate he is getting after his performance in the Celtics' OT-win in Game 1. Although the game wasn't exactly what you want, Eddie is crediting Tatum for showing up when it mattered.
Game Recap: Wings 107, Mercury 92
Arike Ogunbowale dominated with a 40-point performance as the Wings defeated the Mercury 107-92.