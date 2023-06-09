Game Recap: Sun 94, Aces 77

DeWanna Bonner set a franchise record and new career-high in points in a game with 41 points (5-7 3PT) to go along with 7 rebounds as the Sun defeat the Aces 94-77. Brionna Jones added 12 points and 9 rebounds while Alyssa Thomas totaled 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 16 points and 3 assists while Aja Wilson added 13 points, 4 assists, and 2 rebounds in the loss. The Sun scored a season-high in points and move to 7-2 on the year while the Aces put up a season-low in points and were handed their first loss of the season, falling to 7-1.