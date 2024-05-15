Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71

- Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.1:42Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).
Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.
Heat vs Celtics Game HighlightsThe Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 118-84, to win the best-of-seven series, 4-1. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points and 6 rebounds as Derrick White (25 points and 5 rebounds) and Jayson Tatum (16 points, 12 rebounds) totaled 41 points. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.
Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women's basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.
Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo break down Knicks loss to Pacers in Game 3Jalen Brinson felt the Knicks 111-106 loss to Indiana came down to the Knicks not playing well with an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter but credited the Pacers with "playing great." Donte DiVincenzo wasn't impressed with his own 35-point performance because "we took an L, doesn't mean anything." DiVincenzo felt both he and the team have areas they need to improve on quickly as they get ready for Game 4 on Sunday.
Ian Begley sets the scene for Knicks' injury problems after Game 2 win over the Pacers | SportsNiteSNY NBA Insider Ian Begley provides health updates after the Knicks had Jalen Brunson miss big minutes, and OG Anunoby exit Game 2 with injuries. He then sets the scene for the Knicks as they press on into Game 3 in Indiana on Friday.
Isaiah Thomas plans to play in NBA 'a couple more years'On Celtics Pregame Live, Isaiah Thomas reveals what's next for him
