Game Recap: Sun 83, Lynx 82

- What's next for Boston Bruins after losing to Panthers in the NHL Playoffs?The Bruins are shifting to offseason mode after losing to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The Boston front office has money to spend and some decisions to make this summer, with Jake DeBrusk heading to free agency and the Linus Ullmark trade rumors set to fire up again. Plus, Jeremy Swayman will need a new contract. Steve Burton and Bob Beers break it all down!5:14Now PlayingPaused
- OSU's Travis Bazzana earns Pac-12 Player of the Year, Batting ChampOne of the top prospects in all of baseball, Bazzana built on his 2023 All-American season to place himself as one of the best players in the country as seen by being named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Bazzana's .429 average to end the regular season earns him the batting title and if it held through the postseason, would be the 12th highest in league history. His 26 home runs lead the Pac-12 while also setting the school's single-season record and currently tied for 10th most in conference history. And a Triple Crown is still in play for the junior, who's 62 RBI only trail his teammate Gavin Turley's 69. This is the 8th time a Beaver has won this award and the first since Jacob Melton in 2022. Bazzana is now the Oregon State career leader in hits (241), runs (213), doubles (49, T-1st), home runs (43), walks (172), stolen bases (64) and total bases (439).0:59Now PlayingPaused
- Pacers vs Knicks Game HighlightsThe Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.1:13Now PlayingPaused
What Warriors can learn from Mavs' roster rebuildOn "Dubs Talk," Monte Poole and Dalton Johnson discuss what the Warriors can learn from the way the Dallas Mavericks were able to rebuild their roster after losing in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
Game Recap: Sun 83, Lynx 82
The Connecticut Sun defeat the the Minnesota Lynx 83-82, in Overtime.