Game Recap: Sun 83, Lynx 82

OSU's Travis Bazzana earns Pac-12 Player of the Year, Batting Champ One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Bazzana built on his 2023 All-American season to place himself as one of the best players in the country as seen by being named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Bazzana's .429 average to end the regular season earns him the batting title and if it held through the postseason, would be the 12th highest in league history. His 26 home runs lead the Pac-12 while also setting the school's single-season record and currently tied for 10th most in conference history. And a Triple Crown is still in play for the junior, who's 62 RBI only trail his teammate Gavin Turley's 69. This is the 8th time a Beaver has won this award and the first since Jacob Melton in 2022. Bazzana is now the Oregon State career leader in hits (241), runs (213), doubles (49, T-1st), home runs (43), walks (172), stolen bases (64) and total bases (439).

