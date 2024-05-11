Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85

- Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.2:26Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Bucks vs Pacers Game HighlightsThe Pacers made a playoff franchise record 22 3PM and defeated the Bucks, 126-113. Myles Turner led the way with 29 points, playoff career-high 7 3PM, and 9 rebounds for the Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton adding a playoff career-high 24 points, and 4 assists in the victory. Brook Lopez tallied 27 points (3-5 3PM) and 9 rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort.1:15Now PlayingPaused
- Cavaliers vs Celtics Game HighlightsThe Celtics defeat the Cavaliers, 120-95, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Jaylen Brown (32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 3PM) and Derrick White (25 points, 5 assists, 7 3PM) combined for 57 points for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum added 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Donovan Mitchell tallied 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort.1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Nuggets vs Lakers Game HighlightsLed by LeBron James’ 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, the Lakers defeat the Nuggets in Game 4, 119-108. Anthony Davis (25 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists) and D’Angelo Russell (21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM) add 46 more in the victory, while Nikola Jokic (33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) tallied his 18th career playoff triple-double for the Nuggets in the losing effort.1:28Now PlayingPaused
- Sixers vs Knicks Game HighlightsLed by Tyrese Maxey’s playoff career-high 46 points, along with 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 7 3PM, the 76ers defeat the Knicks in Game 5, 112-106 (OT). Joel Embiid (19 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 blocks) added his first career playoff triple-double in the victory, while Jalen Brunson tallied 40 points, 6 assists and 4 3PM for the Knicks1:31Now PlayingPaused
- Clippers vs Mavericks Game HighlightsThe Clippers defeated the Mavericks, 116-111, in Game 4 of this Western Conference First Round series. Paul George (33 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 3PM) and James Harden (33 points, 15 in the 4th quarter) combined for 66 points for the Clippers, while Ivica Zubac added 13 points and 4 rebounds in the victory. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 40 points, along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort.1:18Now PlayingPaused
