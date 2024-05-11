Advertisement

Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85

WNBA

The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.