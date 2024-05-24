Game Recap: Sky 90, Liberty 81

- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact

Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams gives a 2024 season preview discussing which teams are championship contenders and why.

2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70

The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
Game Recap: Sky 90, Liberty 81
