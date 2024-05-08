Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53

- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky to play final preseason game with Kamilla Cardoso out due to injuryThe Chicago Sky will play their final preseason game Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso will have to miss it due to a shoulder injury she sustained during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Mavericks vs Clippers Game HighlightsDallas defeats Los Angeles, 96-93, to tie the series up 1-1. For Dallas, Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points (5 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 9 assists with Kyrie Irving recording 23 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 3 steals in the victory. James Harden finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists while aided by Paul George (22 points, 4 assists) and Kawhi Leonard (15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) for Los Angeles1:18Now PlayingPaused
- Cavaliers vs Celtics Game HighlightsThe Celtics defeat the Cavaliers, 120-95, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Jaylen Brown (32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 3PM) and Derrick White (25 points, 5 assists, 7 3PM) combined for 57 points for the Celtics, while Jayson Tatum added 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the victory. Donovan Mitchell tallied 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort.1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Nuggets vs Lakers Game HighlightsLed by LeBron James’ 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, the Lakers defeat the Nuggets in Game 4, 119-108. Anthony Davis (25 points, 23 rebounds, 6 assists) and D’Angelo Russell (21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 3PM) add 46 more in the victory, while Nikola Jokic (33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) tallied his 18th career playoff triple-double for the Nuggets in the losing effort.1:28Now PlayingPaused
- Bucks vs Pacers Game HighlightsThe Pacers made a playoff franchise record 22 3PM and defeated the Bucks, 126-113. Myles Turner led the way with 29 points, playoff career-high 7 3PM, and 9 rebounds for the Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton adding a playoff career-high 24 points, and 4 assists in the victory. Brook Lopez tallied 27 points (3-5 3PM) and 9 rebounds for the Bucks in the losing effort.1:15Now PlayingPaused
- Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game HighlightsThe Minnesota Timberwolves upset the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 1, 106-99 and takes a 1-0 series lead. For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards led the way with a playoff career-high 43 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks while aided by Karl Anthony-Towns (20 points, 4 rebounds) and Naz Reid (16 points (14 in Q4), 4 rebounds) in the victory. Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals while Michael Porter Jr. recorded 20 points (4 3PM), 6 rebounds, and 3 steals for Denver in the losing effort.1:29Now PlayingPaused
- Sixers vs Knicks Game HighlightsLed by Tyrese Maxey’s playoff career-high 46 points, along with 5 rebounds, 9 assists and 7 3PM, the 76ers defeat the Knicks in Game 5, 112-106 (OT). Joel Embiid (19 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 blocks) added his first career playoff triple-double in the victory, while Jalen Brunson tallied 40 points, 6 assists and 4 3PM for the Knicks1:31Now PlayingPaused
- Suns vs Timberwolves Game HighlightsThe Timberwolves win their first playoff series since 2003-04 and defeated the Suns, 122-116. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 40 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 3PM, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Devin Booker tallied a playoff career-high 49 points, along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds for the Suns in the loss.1:19Now PlayingPaused
- Thunder vs Pelicans Game HighlightsThe Thunder win their first playoff series win since 2015-16 and defeated the Pelicans, 97-89. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, while Jalen Williams added 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in the victory. CJ McCollum tallied 20 points and 6 rebounds for the Pelicans in the losing effort.1:19Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53
The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.