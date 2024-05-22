Game Recap: Mercury 98, Aces 88

- Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.2:26Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Jalen Brunson talks disappointing Knicks Game 6 loss, Josh Hart injury, Game 7 'desperation'While Knicks guard Jalen Brunson credited the Pacers for playing a strong game, he also stated "there is no excuse" for the team's performance in their Game 6 loss. Brunson also touched on Josh Hart's injury which forced him out of the game though he later returned. He assumes Hart will play on Sunday saying, "it's Game 7."4:09Now PlayingPaused
- Deuce McBride on shutting down Tyrese Haliburton on defense, Knicks' alumni in the crowd for Game 5 winDeuce McBride details how it felt to start his first playoff game, explains how much he prides himself on his defense, and says it was great to see former Knicks in the crowd for New York's Game 5 win at the Garden.7:17Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?WNBA reporter Khristina Williams gives a 2024 season preview discussing which teams are championship contenders and why.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/2024-wnba-season-preview-championship-contenders-caitlin-clark/561891/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:17Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Mercury 98, Aces 88
Kahleah Copper went off for a season-high 37 points to hand Las Vegas their first loss, 98-88.