Game Recap: Lynx 84, Liberty 67

- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtimeWatch full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's huge overtime win vs. the Minnesota Lunx at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun remain the only unbeaten team in the league. <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-connecticut-sun-defeat-the-minnesota-lynx-in-overtime/615888/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Connecticut Sun defeat the Minnesota Lynx in overtime</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:09Now PlayingPaused
- Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and StormNew York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.5:34Now PlayingPaused
- WNBA Players of the Week - Week 1 (May 21, 2024)Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun (2-0 record during the week) averaged 13.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 9.5 apg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx (2-0 record during the week) averaged 24.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 3.5 spg (Western Conference Player of the Week).1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Schauffele leads, McIlroy one back heading into Sunday at Wells FargoIn the third round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Xander Schauffele carded a 1-under 70 to get to 12-under for the tournament, while Rory McIlroy gained ground with a 4-under 67, getting him to 11-under and one back of Schauffele who sits atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday.9:43Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Lynx 84, Liberty 67
Big time performances from 4 of the starting 5 on the Lynx pushes them past the Liberty, 84-67, and grabs them their third win of the season.