Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70

- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky to play final preseason game with Kamilla Cardoso out due to injuryThe Chicago Sky will play their final preseason game Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Rookie Kamilla Cardoso will have to miss it due to a shoulder injury she sustained during the preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx.2:38Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.1:42Now PlayingPaused
- Timberwolves vs Nuggets Game HighlightsNikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 40 points (15-22 FG), 7 rebounds and 13 assists to a 112-97 win in Game 5. Aaron Gordon added 18 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the victory, while Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Timberwolves in the losing effort.1:26Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics vs Cavaliers Game HighlightsThe Celtics defeated the Cavaliers, 109-102. Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 27 points and 8 rebounds in the victory. Darius Garland tallied 30 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the losing effort.1:21Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70
The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.