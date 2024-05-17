Game Recap: Liberty vs. Fever (5/16/24)

- How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies<p>Caitlin Clark <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/caitlin-clark-struggles-early-in-wnba-debut-as-indiana-fever-fall-to-connecticut-sun-014254009.html">struggled early in her first regular-season game </a>with the <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/teams/indiana/">Indiana Fever</a> on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/wnba/indiana-fever-connecticut-sun-20240514012/">Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun</a>. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.</p>0:25Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Lynx 83, Storm 70The Lynx defeat the Storm, 83-70. Alanna Smith (22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Napheesa Collier (20 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) combined for 44 points for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points and nine rebounds for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Storm fall to 0-1.2:11Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sparks 98, Mercury 85The Sparks defeat the Mercury, 98-85. For Los Angeles, Dearica Hamby led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Zia Cooke recorded 21 points (three 3PM) in the victory. Kahleah Cooper finished with 16 points (three 3PM) and three assists for Phoenix in the losing effort. The Sparks improve to 2-0 in the preseason, while the Mercury fall to 0-2.2:26Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sky 101, Liberty 53The Sky defeat the Liberty, 101-53. For Chicago, Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points (four 3PM), four assists, and two steals while aided by Dana Evans (19 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and Angel Reese (13 points, five rebounds, two steals) in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu finished with eight points and three rebounds for the New York in the losing effort. The Sky improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Liberty fall to 0-1.2:04Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?WNBA reporter Khristina Williams gives a 2024 season preview discussing which teams are championship contenders and why.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/2024-wnba-season-preview-championship-contenders-caitlin-clark/561891/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season preview: Which teams are championship contenders?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>2:17Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Liberty vs. Fever (5/16/24)
Breanna Stewart put on a dominant 31 point, 10 rebound performance in a 102-66 Liberty win over the Fever.