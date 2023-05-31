Game Recap: Liberty 86, Storm 78

Breanna Stewart led the New York Liberty to an 86-78 victory over the Seattle Storm in her first game back in Seattle since joining the Liberty this past offseason. Stewart ended with 25 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks as Sabrina Ionescu totaled 20 points (6-9 3PT), six rebounds, and three assists in the win. Jewell Loyd went 9-16 for 26 points as Ezi Magbegor totaled 12 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. New York moves to 3-1 on the season while the Storm fall to 0-3.