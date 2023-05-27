Game Recap: Liberty 81, Sun 65

The NY Liberty defeated the Connecticut Sun, 81-65. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, and 4 blocked shots as Courtney Vandersloot (18 points, 10 assists) and Sabrina Ioenescu (17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists) totaled 35 points. Tiffany Hayes led the Sun with 16 points and 4 rebounds as DeWanna Bonner totaled 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in the loss. The Liberty move to 2-1 on the year while the Sun move to 3-1 with the loss.