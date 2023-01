Inside ND Sports

It was fun while it lasted for Notre Dame. For a team that has struggled to finish all season, it was an educated guess that some brilliant 3-point shooting would fade before the Irish could take out Syracuse in front of 20,666 in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday night. The Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) lost 62-61 to Syracuse in South Bend on Dec. 3, and gave themselves a chance to avenge it with some terrific shooting Saturday against the Syracuse zone.