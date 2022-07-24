Furious Thomas Tuchel launches astonishing assessment of Chelsea's problems

Furious Thomas Tuchel questions Chelsea's ability to compete with the best next season - GETTY IMAGES

Thomas Tuchel could not guarantee that his Chelsea team will be ready for the new Premier League season and admitted they cannot currently compete with Manchester City and Liverpool in an astonishing assessment of the club’s problems.

Head coach Tuchel also claimed Chelsea are in “urgent” need of quality players, having so far only signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, and suggested his current crop of strikers are not good enough.

Chelsea were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in their final pre-season game of their tour of the United States, which prompted Tuchel to give a candid verdict of his squad and the challenge he faces this season.

Tuchel even claimed that Chelsea are currently behind Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League table last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.

“I can not guarantee (we will be ready),” said Tuchel. “I saw today a team in Arsenal who are mentally committed to an idea of playing, a level of exhaustion, a level of physical commitment that we could not match. We were absolutely not competitive.”

Other than struggling to land their transfer targets, Chelsea still have a number of players who want to leave the club including captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso.

Tuchel added: "Also, a level of mental commitment that we lacked because we have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving and looking at their options. We have players that have left and I think at the moment that's obvious."

Chelsea won only one of their three games on tour, scoring three goals and failing to keep a clean sheet. The embarrassing defeat against Arsenal was witnessed by co-owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss at the Camping World Stadium.

Chelsea were outplayed by Arsenal in their final tour game - GETTY IMAGES

On his team’s goalscoring problems, Tuchel said: "Listen, it's the same players, so why should anything change? We will see, hopefully, development but at the moment, we have the same issues because we have the same players.”

Tuchel added: “The analysing of the season does not change because of this (Arsenal) game. Unfortunately, it proved my point and the last week proves my point. I would prefer to not be right and I did everything to prove myself wrong, but at the moment I feel I was right when I look at the last season and at the parts of the game where we struggled and how we struggled.

“We got sanctioned and players left us, we know that some players are trying to leave us, and this is where it is. We had an urgent appeal for quality players and a huge amount of quality players. We've got two quality players – that is no doubt – but we are not competitive like this and, unfortunately, we could see it today."

Chelsea had been hoping to close the gap on Premier League champions City and runners-up Liverpool, but Tuchel said: “Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams in front of us. We got absolutely beaten by a team that does not play Champions League football next season and finished behind us. But at the moment, they seem far ahead of us.”