Full list of Patriots' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With the 2023 NFL season now behind us, the New England Patriots will look forward to rebuilding through the 2024 NFL Draft in April. After falling to a 4-13 record in what was their worst season this century, their top-three pick gives the Patriots a chance to rebuild.

New England will have an opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback, with a variety of choices in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.

Alternatively, if the Patriots somehow still like what they have in Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe -- or believe they can acquire a veteran through a trade or free agency -- New England could draft an offensive weapon in wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers.

Outside of the first round, the Patriots will look to fill multiple holes in their lineup. Offensively, all three rostered tight ends -- Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown -- are pending free agents. For wide receivers and running backs, both Ezekiel Elliott and Kendrick Bourne's contracts are also set to expire. As for their offensive line, Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu are also on expiring contracts.

On the defensive side, defensive backs Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills' contracts are set to expire. Linebackers Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Mack Wilson are also on expiring contracts.

While not yet confirmed, special teams legend Matthew Slater is also likely to retire.

Although the Patriots struggled this season, the defense continued to shine regardless of injuries, such as rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The offense, however, never seemed to get it together. With countless receiver issues and an o-line that couldn't protect a struggling quarterback, the Patriots should make their offense a priority in the upcoming draft.

With the draft order now set, New England can look forward to selecting the future of their franchise with the following picks.

Round 1: Pick 3

Round 2: Pick 34

Round 3: Pick 68

Round 4: Pick 103

Round 5: Pick 135

Round 6: Pick 181

Round 7 (via Chicago Bears): Pick 228