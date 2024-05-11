Full injury report for Saturday’s Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA playoffs second round on Saturday. OKC hopes to take a 2-1 series lead after both squads split the first two contests.

The Thunder enter the contest with another clean injury report. Everybody on OKC will be available.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (AC shoulder separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain, ankle soreness) is questionable.

The Thunder suffered their first loss in over a month in Game 2 on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexader finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists but the rest of the squad struggled to contribute.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks enjoyed a red-hot shooting night. They went 18-of-37 (48.6%) from 3. Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. P.J. Washington scored 29 points and went 7-of-11 from 3.

Tipoff from Dallas is 2:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire