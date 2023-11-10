FSU football lands 4-star defensive back formerly committed to Michigan State on Friday

Florida State football added another key recruit to its 2024 recruiting class Friday when 4-star cornerback Jamari Howard announced his commitment.

Howard - the No. 11 cornerback, No. 121 overall in the class, per 247Sports Composite - picked the Seminoles over other finalists Florida, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.

The Norland High (Miami) star athlete joins 5-star defensive back Charles Lester in the Seminoles' impressive cornerback recruiting class.

He is the third defensive back pledge ranked within the Top-100 on 247Sports, also joining 5-star safety KJ Bolden.

Howard originally committed to Michigan State in September of 2022, he however backed off his pledge on May 13. He picked up an offer from the Seminoles Jan. 18, 2022, and has been to FSU five times since the offer - including twice since his de-commitment.

He is expected to be part of the huge recruiting class on campus this weekend for the 3:30 p.m. game against rival Miami.

Howard is set to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl in January. He is also a standout track athlete.

Randy Shannon - his area recruiter - and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. played a big role in earning the commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is the 23rd commit in the 2023 class, which came in ranked No. 4 by 247Sports and On3 Team Recruiting Rankings. The Seminoles only trail No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 rival Florida in each.

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 23 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 6 quarterback, No. 49 overall

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty High - Albany, Ga. - No. 4 running back, No. 60 overall

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel High - Olney, Md. - No. 28 wide receiver, No. 174 overall

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee High - Live Oak - No. 65 wide receiver, No. 424 overall

Tight end

4-star Landen Thomas Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 3 tight end, No. 48 overall prospect

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 10 athlete, No. 195 overall

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida High - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 11 athlete, No. 209 overall

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 20 athlete, No. 389 overall

4-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 22 athlete, No. 413 overall

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest High - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 3 inside offensive lineman, No. 111 overall

4-star Manasse Itete - Central Catholic - Modesto, CA - No. 28 offensive tackle, No. 345 overall

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo High - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 46 offensive tackle, No. 679 overall

3-star Jayden Todd - West Laurens High - Dublin, Ga. - No. 89 offensive tackle, No. 1,084 overall

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic High, Fla. - Delray Beach - No. 60 linebacker, No. 665 overall

3-star Timir Hickman-Collins - Fort Mill, S.C. - Indian Land High - No. 74 linebacker, No. 860 overall

Defensive Line

5-star Armondo Blount - Miami Central High - Miami - No. 5 defensive lineman, No. 20 overall

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga High - Washington, D.C. - No. 32 defensive lineman, No. 270 overall

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami - No. 96 defensive lineman, No. 854 overall

Defensive back

5-star Charles Lester - Venice High - Venice, Fla. - No. 2 cornerback, No. 27 overall

4-star Jamari Howard - Norland High - Miami - No. 11 cornerback, No. 123 overall

Safety

5-star KJ Bolden - Buford High - Buford, Ga. - No. 1 safety, No. 11 overall

3-star CJ Heard - Woodruff Academy - Atlanta, Ga. - No. 56 safety, No. 533 overall

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage Delray Beach - No. 6 kicker, No. 2,130 overall

