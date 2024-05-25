FSCJ launches varsity esports program, opening gaming arena

FSCJ introduced esports as a new competitive varsity program at the college this week.

The new offering will debut in Fall 2024 with the intention to field nationally competitive teams in the following games:

Call of Duty

League of Legends

Overwatch

Rocket League

Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant

Fortnite

NBA2K, FIFA & Madden 24

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Mario Kart

Teams will represent the institution in intercollegiate competition within the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports and the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Students must meet specific credit requirements and earn a minimum GPA to maintain their eligibility status for competition.

Director of Athletics Jerry Thor will oversee the program, and he has enlisted a staff of gaming enthusiasts along with advisory support from the video game industry. The program was launched in response to one of FSCJ’s strategic plan goals: to increase student engagement in co- and extra-curricular activities.

“FSCJ has a long and storied tradition in college athletics, and I’m excited to see our students compete in this new frontier of collegiate esports,” said Thor. “The esports industry has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 5 years, and I am grateful to the administration at FSCJ for supporting the success of students who wish to participate in the rapid growth of this phenomenon.”

To host in-person esports league activities and academic programming, the college has announced the upcoming FSCJ Esports Arena, where students will be able to broadcast a variety of matches and events that will be streamed live weekly via the program’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Recruitment is underway now through the summer, with teams being formed at the beginning of the Fall Term. Interested students are encouraged to contact Coach Thor at esports@fscj.edu.

