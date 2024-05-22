Frontier Conference adding 4 more members

May 22—HELENA — The Frontier Conference Council of Presidents unanimously voted to accept Bellevue University, Dakota State University, Mayville State University, and Valley City State University as full conference members beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

This will bring the Frontier Conference to 11 full-time members.

The four institutions will move to the Frontier from the North Star Athletic Association, which will cease operations following the 2024-25 academic year. They join Dickinson State University, which announced its move to the Frontier in December.

"Today's press announcement marks an historic change for the Frontier Conference, establishing one of the most competitive and powerful athletic conferences in the NAIA," said Dr. John Cech, the Carroll College president and chair of the Council of Presidents. "The real beneficiaries of today's expansion of the Frontier Conference will be our student-athletes."

In addition to the 11 full-time members, the conference will now have 13 football-playing programs.

Only Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, Nebraska, won't have football. The Bruins sponsor baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, eSports, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's track and field, and women's volleyball.

The Dakota State University Trojans are located in Madison, South Dakota, and compete in baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, eSports, football, women's soccer, softball, men's and women's track and field, and women's volleyball.

Mayville State University, located in Mayville, North Dakota, is home to the Comets. The Comets sponsor baseball, men's and women's basketball, football, men's and women's golf, softball, and women's volleyball.

The Valley City State Vikings are located in Valley City, North Dakota, and compete in baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's golf, shooting sports, softball, men's and women's track and field, and women's volleyball.

The Dickinson (North Dakota) State Blue Hawks compete in baseball, football, softball, women's volleyball, men's and women's basketball, track and field, cross country, golf, men's and women's wrestling,

Luke Shelton of montanasports.com reported that the conference will have an 18-game conference basketball slate in 2025-26, and 22 conference games the following season.

"Today's announcement solidifies the future of the Frontier Conference through added strength in both institutional members and additional sport offerings to grow enrollments," Frontier commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford said. "This announcement also sends a message of stability throughout the region regarding the future of the NAIA and the way NAIA members operate.

"I cannot express sufficient gratitude to all parties involved in making today happen. I hope all those now connected to the Frontier Conference will take great pride in this accomplishment. Let's now turn our gaze to the horizon of a fierce, formidable, and fearless Frontier Conference."