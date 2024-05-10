Friday night's Cubs-Pirates game starts in a rain delay
Friday night's Cubs-Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh will start with a rain delay, the team announced.
First pitch was initially scheduled for 5:40 p.m. The game is estimated to begin at 6:35 p.m. (CT), the Cubs announced just after 6 p.m.
Tonight's game is estimated to begin at 6:35 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/1cOo1rWSb2
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 10, 2024
We will begin today's game in a brief delay.
We will provide updates as we have them.
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 10, 2024
Check back to this story for more updates.
