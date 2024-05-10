Advertisement

Friday night's Cubs-Pirates game starts in a rain delay

Friday night's Cubs-Pirates game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh will start with a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 5:40 p.m. The game is estimated to begin at 6:35 p.m. (CT), the Cubs announced just after 6 p.m.

