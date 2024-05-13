Fresno State’s game against Michigan will air on KSEE24, NBC stations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s season opener at Michigan on August 31 will be airing on KSEE24, as well as all NBC stations across the country, the Big Ten and NBC announced on Monday.

Officials say the game being broadcast on NBC is a first in Fresno State program history. Fresno State football is no stranger to being showcased on a major broadcast network in 2022 and 2023.

The Fresno State season opener against Michigan will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on August 31.

