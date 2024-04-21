Fresno native, Washington WR Jalen McMillan on upcoming NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Washington wide receiver and San Joaquin Memorial standout Jalen McMillan is gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Fresno native is hopeful he’ll be taken in one of the first few rounds.

“I view myself very heavily. I think I’m the best receiver in the draft. I can do everything when it comes to route running and being a wideout” said McMillan.

The former Husky compares his game to Fresno State legend, Davante Adams. He described himself as elite and that he’s always playing at a high level.

Jalen volunteered at Kendall Milton’s youth camp on Saturday. The former SJM Panther wants to continue to inspire Fresno’s youth when he makes it to the NFL.

“Its up to me to maintain greatness and a legacy to Fresno. I want to provide kids in Fresno more opportunities and inspire them” said McMillan.

