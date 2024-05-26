Freshmen phenoms claim titles and several champions repeat on Day 2 of state track and field championships

May 26—The tremendous success of the Chugiak High girls track and field team in recent years has been propelled by its incredible stable of distance and endurance runners. However, the Mustangs had a sprinter take the state by storm this year, and she continued her dominance at the 2024 Division state track and field championships this weekend.

Despite this being just her fourth year of competing in track and field and first at the prep level, Chugiak's Jihsana Williams has already established herself as the fastest girls runner in Alaska at the high school level.

Her phenomenal freshman season came to a close on Saturday with a handful of impressive performances that resulted in her earning the first state titles of her career. The Mustangs star sprinters blew away the rest of her competition in the Division I girls 100- and 200-meter races with marks of 12:33 and 25.81. She was the anchor on the 4x100 relay team that came in first place with a mark of 51:02, which meant a lot to her to be a part of.

"It feels really good because I know we all wanted it and we just did our big one," Williams said.

She didn't lose any individual races to an in-state opponent this season, and the only race where she didn't cross the finish line was down in Idaho when she came in second.

"Our distance runners are really crazy, and now having me and some of our sprinters doing good, it's looking good for Chugiak," she said.

Staying locked and focused on each task at hand and individual race has been the main key to her success, said Williams.

"I had school and other family stuff going on, so I just stayed locked in with track, did what I needed to do and now I'm here," she said.

Williams is grateful for the experience and opportunity to put her skills to the test and is full of confidence about what she can accomplish in the future.

Dimond first-year standout also has an impressive outing

Williams wasn't the only freshman at the Division I level who capped off a dominant spring season by claiming the first state titles of her career as an individual and as part of a relay team.

On Friday, Dimond's Nevaeh Watkins was crowned champion in the girls high jump — and Saturday, she won the girls 100-meter hurdles, was on the Lynx 4x200 relay team that came in first place (1:46.42) and she came in second place in the girls 300-meter hurdle race as well.

"It feels really good," she said. "I've been working really hard the last two years, and it's been a goal of mine all season to win state."

[Dimond High freshman Nevaeh Watkins aspires to be Alaska's next great hurdler]

Her race in the 100-meter hurdles was a near photo finish after she caught up with and surpassed South's Makaylen King just before crossing the finish line with a new personal record of 15:56.

"I was just thinking, 'Please don't fall, please don't fall, please don't fall,' because we call lane five the cursed lane," Watkins said.

While she didn't fall victim to the lane-five curse, she went tumbling to the ground as she crossed the finish.

"I felt like I was probably going to fall because my shoe was untied for a little bit, and I was like, 'That's bad news,'" Watkins said.

King was able to best Watkins in the 300-meter hurdles race as they both set new personal records with marks of 47.28 and 47.65

Up next for Watkins after state is Nike Nationals in June where she will be competing in the high jump after matching her personal best and qualifying mark of 5 foot, 4 inches in the event.

"I was going for (5 foot, 5 inches) but I guess (Friday) wasn't the day for that," Watkins said.

She just missed out on qualifying for the Nike Nationals in the 100-meter hurdles by a tenth of a second.

Ketchikan junior breaks state record and successfully defends title

Sprinters usually try to save their best for last at state meets but in defending Division I boys 100 meter state champion Jason Lorig's case, he made history in the prelims when his qualifying time of 10.81 seconds set a new record at the state meet.

"It feels really great to put myself in Alaska history," he said.

While he had every intention of trying to break the record again in the finals, an initial stumble out of his stance cost him precious seconds and ultimately a chance to best his previous personal best. However, it wasn't enough to stop him from regaining his footing and coming in first place in the race for the second year in a row.

"I'm feeling pretty good, but I'm kind of disappointed in myself (because) I stumbled," Lorig said. "I was trying to get a faster time and set a new state record again."

After almost going undefeated in the 100-meter last year, he was able to complete his mission in his top event in 2024.

"Putting Southeast and Ketchikan on the map is pretty good," said Lorig, who also came in fourth in the 200-meter race but was able to set a new personal record with a mark of 22.56.

Reigning boys Gatorade Player of the Year pulls off repeat and three-peat

Eagle River's Alan Szewczyk Jr. has dominated the track and field scene in the Last Frontier for the past couple of seasons but faced much stiffer competition this year. Nevertheless, the senior was able to successfully defend his Division I state titles in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles on Saturday in the finals.

"I've been working at this since my freshman year of high school, and this year there were a whole lot of challenges in the beginning especially but ultimately, I pulled through so I'm happy with it," Szewczyk said.

In the 110-meter hurdles, he avenged his loss at last week's Region IV championships by besting Bartlett's Tyler Drake with a mark of 15:07 to 15:13.

"It was great because I came here and did what I had to do, and I'm grateful for him because he has been such a great competitor and he really pushed me to be as best as I can this year," Szewczyk said.

In the 300-meter hurdles race, he came out on top a little more comfortably with a mark of 40.02 to pull off a second successful title defense to cap off his prep career as a three-time champion in the event. Szewczyk will be staying close to home when he transitions to college as he has committed to join the University of Alaska Anchorage track and field program.

Division II endurance dynamos continue to dominate long-distance

At last year's state championships, Grace Christian's Robbie Annett took everyone by surprise when he claimed a pair of Division II boys titles in the 800 and 1600-meter races.

While he wasn't able to repeat as champion in the 800 for a second year in a row, the junior was the first to cross the finish line in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races throughout the 2024 championships.

"It feels great," Annett said after winning the 1,600. "I'm really glad that I got it because it was tough competition."

His top competitor throughout both of the races he won was his teammate Colton Merriner, who finished as a close second in each event. Annett won the 3,200 on Friday in 9:29.28 and the 1,600 on Saturday in 4:24.34, while Merriner recorded runner-up marks of 9:31.22 and a personal record of 4:24.67, respectively.

"It's been super cool all year," he said. "Obviously he is a great runner and we push each other in practice and races every day. I don't think I could do it without him."

This caps quite a successful year for Annett who also won the Division II boys cross-country race as well in the fall. In just over a year, he has been a part of three state championship teams between track, basketball and cross country while claiming five individual titles.

On the Division II girls side, Sikta junior Clare Mullin breezed to the distance running triple crown on Saturday with first-place finishes in the 800- and 1,600-meter races with times of 2:20.39 and 5:18.54. On Friday, she won the 3,200 handily as well with a mark of 11:19.51, increasing her impressive career titles total to a whopping nine dating back to her freshman year when she also won all three distance races.