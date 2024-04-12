Freshman QB D.J. Lagway among what to watch for in Florida football Orange and Blue game on Saturday

The stage is set. Florida football will finish off its spring season in Saturday's Orange and Blue game, which will give fans a sneak peek on what to expect for the upcoming 2024 season.

Florida Gators coach Billy Napier divided the squads in an equal manner and had veterans from each squad draft coaches on Friday.

Florida is trying to rebound from a 5-7 season, which included a five-game losing streak to close the year. The Gators missed a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

“You’re going to see a difference, for sure," Florida sophomore safety Jordan Castell said. "Just flying to the ball. You’ve got D line flying to the ball, everybody getting to the ball. You’re going to see more takeaways, more punches on the ball. Just better football to watch.”

Here's what to watch for at the Orange and Blue game on Saturday:

How will five-star Florida football freshman QB D.J. Lagway perform in front of fans?

Napier said Lagway has run the ball well throughout spring camp. Throwing wise, Lagway has taken some risks, which has resuted in turnovers in recent scrimmages. As the projected second quarterback on the depth chart behind returning starter Graham Mertz, Lagway will likely start for one of the teams and should get chances to both run and throw against live defenses. "He's got physical talent," Napier said. "He's picked it up quickly and now it's just about the game-management piece."

How will the Florida football offensive line protect the QBs

Florida football surrendered nine sacks in the Orange and Blue game last season, and though they were touch sacks, it was a sign of things to come. Quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Max Brown combined to get sacked 39 times last season, which was fourth worst in the SEC.

Napier has more confidence in the depth and length at the tackle positions with the additions of transfers Devon Manuel (6-7, 319 pounds, Arkansas) and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (6-7, 315, San Diego State). With starting left tackle Austin Barber likely to sit out due to a shoulder injury, both Manue and Crenshaw-Dickson should get opportunities to show their pass blocking skills on Saturday.

Can the Florida football defense generate big plays

Florida finished with just seven turnovers (three interceptions) last season, which was worst in the SEC. UF has made creating takeaways an emphasis this spring and has been successful doing so in its first two spring scrimmages. Castell had an interception in UF's intra-squad scrimmage last Saturday.

“I was kind of reading run," Castell said. "Then I did like a panic drop because it was a play action. So I just got in my drop and trusted my players to make a play. And I saw the ball in the air. You know, See ball, Get ball."

Here is fan information regarding the game:

Kickoff time

Kickoff time is 1 p.m. and the game will air on SEC Network Plus.

Admission

Admission for the game is free

Game format

The team will split into two squads, and they will practice and meet separately during a portion of the last week of spring camp. On game day, the teams will run out of separate tunnels using both the home and visiting locker rooms.The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores. Competition between the two teams will serve as a way for fans to experience a Gators game day at the Swamp.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Gates at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 15 and 18 will open for fan entry. General admission seating will be located on the west and east stands, as well as the lower north and south endzones. Access to the premium seating will require tickets and is reserved for premium season ticket holders. Entries to premium seating begins at 11 a.m.

Premium season ticket holders can access their tickets by logging into their account via the Florida Gators App or at www.floridagators.com/myaccount.

Clear bag policy, prohibited items

In the interest of fan safety, the UAA's clear bag policy will be in effect at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during this year's Orange and Blue Game.

Fans should also be familiar with the list of prohibited items at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Click here for more information regarding UF's clear bag policy and the list of prohibited items.

Parking and Traffic

All non-reserved parking on campus, including Lots 114 and the Stephen C. O'Connell Center garage, will be available for general parking on a first-come, first-served basis. Flavet Field will be reserved for this weekend’s Tom Jones Invitational and will not be available for general parking.

Parking on the grass and sidewalks is not permitted and any vehicles doing so are at risk of being towed.

Tailgating

As a reminder, tailgating may only begin at 6 a.m. on gameday, it is not permitted in areas cordoned off by UF staff, and parking or additional tailgating spaces cannot be saved. A complete list of UF Tailgating polices can be found here.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: What to watch for for Florida football spring game