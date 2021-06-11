French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes 1st Greek player to make Grand Slam singles final

The competitors for the French Open women's singles final were decided on Thursday, and on Friday the men have their turn. Two semifinal matches will decide the men's singles final. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the right to take on the winner of No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Rafael Nadal. Will Nadal, the King of Clay, make his way to his 14th French Open final?

Follow along below for the results of Friday's semifinal matches.

Tsitsipas withstands Zverev's comeback to make first Grand Slam final

With their wild locks flowing, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged victorious over Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 after a five-set battle that lasted three hours and 37 minutes. It was a roller coaster for both competitors, but Tsitsipas was the one who was able to hold on until the very end.

Tsitsipas came out with guns blazing, sliding around the court and showing off impressive athleticism. He used it to win three straight games to start the match, eventually winning the set. Zverev turned that around on Tsitsipas in the second set, winning the first three games, but he then lost the next six games in a row to allow Tsitsipas to take a 2-0 lead.

Then Tsitsipas had one major dud of a game, and it changed everything. In the third game of the third set, he committed four unforced errors which allowed Zverev to take a 2-1 lead. The momentum shifted from there and Zverev's game started coming together. He took a lead in the set, and every time Tsitsipas got closer, Zverev would move ahead again. He cut down on the unforced errors while Tsitsipas started getting more and more frustrated on the other side of the court.

Zverev took the third set and then the fourth set, coming all the way back from being down 2-0 to even it up, while Tsitsipas just couldn't rediscover the magic he'd had during his first two sets. The fifth set gave him a chance to reset, and did he ever. He was sharp and focused, but up 5-2 and faced with four match points, he couldn't put it away. In the end, Zverev couldn't complete the comeback and Tsitsipas delivered an ace to seal his victory.

Tsitsipas is on his way to his very first Grand Slam final, and is also the first Greek man to ever reach a Grand Slam final.

🇬🇷PEAK GREEK🇬🇷



In his fourth major semi, @steftsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam singles final with a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/C33m9eHdH3 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 11, 2021

