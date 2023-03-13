Free-agent receivers reportedly ‘blowing up’ Patrick Mahomes’ phone, want to join Chiefs

NFL fans can expect things to get a little nutty this week as the league’s free-agency period begins.

Starting Monday, teams could begin negotiations with agents representing players who will become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday. Multiple deals already have been reached.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer said Monday on “Good Morning Football” that some free agents are making their own calls ... to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Palmer talked about the Chiefs’ plans for wide receiver this offseason and then revealed opposing players are reaching out to Mahomes.

“They expect, or hope I should say, to resign JuJu Smith-Schuster and bring him back,” Palmer said of the Chiefs. “So it would be essentially the same group around Patrick Mahomes that he finished the season with and won the Super Bowl with. Obviously the other pass catcher you can say is Travis Kelce in that mix.

“It doesn’t mean they’re done looking. It doesn’t mean also that other wide receivers, I’m told, are not blowing up Patrick Mahomes’ phone. It’s my understanding guys have been calling him this entire offseason saying, ‘Can I come to Kansas City? Can I come and play with you guys?’ Like, that is a real thing that is happening.

“So I’m not saying they’re adding anybody else. And (the Chiefs’) Brett Veach is one of these general managers (like) we’ve talked about how (Eagles GM Howie) Roseman will always be weighing every single option that is out there on the table. There are receivers that are interested, but right now the plan appears to be bringing back everybody that they finished the season with, which isn’t a terrible thing to have. But again, when everybody wants to come, maybe a discount could be there in play, and it could be interesting.”

Here is the clip from “Good Morning Football.”