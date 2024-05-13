Will Frederik Andersen be the Hurricanes’ starting goalie in Game 5 against Rangers?

Frederik Andersen was in the “starter’s crease” Monday during the Carolina Hurricanes’ morning skate at Madison Square Garden.

And, Andersen was the first goaltender off the ice.

Does that mean Andersen will be the starter for the Hurricanes against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday night?

“Maybe,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes held a rare morning skate at the Garden on Monday, although only for 15 or so minutes, just enough to limber up and work up a sweat. Odds are, it could well be Andersen, who started Game 4 in Raleigh and was the winner as the Canes took a 4-3 victory.

The Canes know the situation: lose Game 5 and the season’s over. They don’t want the season to be over.

“We’re battling for our lives here,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said Monday. “Our expectation hasn’t changed. We’ve always wanted to finish on top. We’ve got a big hole obviously in front of us. We have a capable team that we believe in. We’ve got to find a way to win one tonight and go from there.”

The Canes lost all three games to the Rangers in New York in the 2022 playoffs. They lost the first two of this Eastern Conference semifinal series at the Garden.

But they won Game 4 in Raleigh to stay alive. They won it with a power-play goal, their first of the series. They scored four times on goalie Igor Shesterkin. All that could carry over into Game 5. At least, that’s the plan for the Canes.

“It’s always nice to get four on a good goalie,” Staal said. “We’ve got to try and find a way to do it again and create as much offense as we can against a good goalie.”

The Canes did not make any changes to their lines or defensive pairs in the morning skate.

Feb 22, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) is congratulated by defenseman Brett Pesce (22) after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PNC Arena. James Guillory/James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Injury update

Canes defenseman Brett Pesce was not with the Canes for the morning skate. Pesce, recovering from a lower-body injury from the Islanders series, did some skating Sunday in Raleigh. ...

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette did not say Monday if forward Filip Chytil would be able to play in Game 5. Chytil, out since November with concussion issues, returned to game in Game 3 in Raleigh but was a scratch in Game 4 whne Laviolette said Chytil did not feel well.

Chytil did practice with the Rangers on Monday, which Laviolette called a “positive.”

Another positive for New York was having forward Blake Wheeler out of a no-contact jersey for the first time, although he will not play in Game 5.. Wheeler suffered a lower-body injury against Montreal in February.

Need a good start

Coaches and players always talk about “starting on time” and that could be even more important in Game 5 at the Garden, Canes defenseman Brady Skjei said Monday.

“I think the start is going to be huge,” Skjei said. “We know they’re going to come out flying.

“We’ll have the same mindset we had in the last game, win or go home, so we need to come out with that same energy and focus. And hopefully continue it for the whole 60 minutes.”

Another priority: keeping penalties to a minimum. The Canes had just one in Game 4 and killed it off, and were 4-for-4 on the kill in Game 3, albeit in a 3-2 loss where they allowed a shorthanded goal.

“Those are crucial times of the game for both teams,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s kind of the series. It keeps getting boiled down to that because these two teams are pretty evenly matched.”