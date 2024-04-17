Frankfurt veteran Hasebe to end career at age 40 in summer

Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe waves after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Nottingham Forrest at the Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa

Veteran Eintracht Frankfurt defender Makoto Hasebe has announced he will end his career after the season at age 40 but remain at the Bundesliga club in a different capacity.

“After 22 years as a professional footballer, it’s now time for me to bring my playing career to an end. I’ve given this decision a lot of thought and think now’s the right time to do so," the former Japan international said.

"I look back with pride on everything I’ve experienced and achieved over the years. My time in Frankfurt in particular featured numerous unforgettable moments that will stay with me forever. I’ve felt happy here from day one and Frankfurt has become my second home."

Hasebe joined Frankfurt in 2014 from Nuremberg and played 303 games for them, winning the German Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2022.

He started his career at Urawa Red Diamonds in his native Japan before coming to Germany in 2008 at Wolfsburg where he won the Bundesliga title the following year.

He is the fifth Bundesliga player to feature after turning 40, the others being Klaus Fichtel, Claudio Pizarro, Mirko Votava and Manfred Burgsmüller.

Hasebe earned 114 Japan caps, winning the 2011 Asian Cup and playing at three World Cups.

“Makoto can look back on a career as a model professional. He’s always been a great role model for a lot of players," Frankfurt board member for sport Markus Krösche said.

"His professional attitude and lifestyle have enabled him to still play football at a high level at the age of 40. His decision to end his playing career after this season deserves respect. Makoto has achieved great things for Eintracht Frankfurt."

Hasebe is set to become a member of the Frankfurt academy coaching staff, with Krösche saying: "We’re delighted he’s staying at our club to pass on his many years of experience to our younger players.”