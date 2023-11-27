Frank Reich: The NFL is a meritocracy, it's not unconditional love

The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, making him one of the shortest-tenured head coaches in league history.

But even after team owner David Tepper elected to dismiss him after just 11 games — Urban Meyer got 13 games with the Jaguars in 2021 — Reich aired no grievances in an interview with Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

"There’s a heart-pounding disappointment in not hitting the marks that we needed to hit to keep this going and try to get it turned around,” Reich said. “It hurts me for the guys, the team, the coaches, and the fans.”

Tepper fired Reich in person at Bank of America Stadium, which also serves as the Panthers’ team headquarters, on Monday morning.

“I want to convey that I have nothing but positive thoughts about Mr. Tepper,” Reich said. "On a personal level, I saw a side of him that I deeply respect and care about.

“But the NFL is a meritocracy. It’s not unconditional love. I understand from a professional standpoint Mr. Tepper is going to have certain standards that he expects to have met. I have no hard feelings, and my personal relationship with him was actually a real highlight of this short time.”

As for if he’ll coach again, Reich told Fowler, "This is probably the final chapter of my NFL journey.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired Reich was fired last November after 74 games as Indianapolis’ head coach. He compiled a 40-33-1 record with the AFC South franchise.

Reich, who started the first Panthers game at quarterback, was then hired to lead the same franchise in January.

“This ends in an extremely disappointing fashion,” Reich said. “But I will always be a Panthers fan.”