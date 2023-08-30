Frank Reich: I would love to get Matt Corral back

Despite their best efforts in the preseason, the Carolina Panthers couldn’t sell quarterback Matt Corral to another organization this week. So, they might just be buying back in.

On Wednesday, the team claimed three players off waivers—offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. In order to make room for the trio, the Panthers had to cut ties with three of their own from the initial 53-man roster—and one of those men was Corral.

Head coach Frank Reich, however, is hoping to get the 24-year-old passer back.

“We’re happy with the progress Matt made,” he told reporters following this afternoon’s practice. “As we’ve talked about, the whole offseason—there’s a lot of complexities, a lot of moving parts puttin’ together a roster. Everybody understands that the sole motivation is to do what’s best for the team. We’re tryin’ to get as many players on the roster, in that locker room, on the 53 and on the practice squad as we can that can help us win this year. Those are tough decisions.

“I don’t mind saying I would love to get Matt back. We think he’s done very well. Would like to see him continue to progress.”

Corral was selected by Matt Rhule’s Panthers in the third round of the 2022 draft, a move heavily inspired by former offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. The Ole Miss star, however, saw his rookie campaign end prematurely—as he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the summer.

This summer was a much healthier one for Corral, who completed 28 of his 47 passing attempts for 249 yards and an interception.

If he clears waivers by tomorrow, Corral will be eligible to sign back as part of Carolina’s practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire